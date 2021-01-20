Sabal Trust CO Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

