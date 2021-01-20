Sabal Trust CO Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.36.

