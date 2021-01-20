Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

