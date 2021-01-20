SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $233,280.93 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $233,280.93 and approximately $1.35 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,150,103 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

