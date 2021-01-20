Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,394.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 68.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $8,394.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 72.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001560 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

