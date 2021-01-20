Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,397,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,902,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

