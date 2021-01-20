Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Salt Lake Potash to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

Shares of WHELF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Salt Lake Potash has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

About Salt Lake Potash

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.