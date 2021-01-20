Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.83 ($18.62).

SZG opened at €21.37 ($25.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.48. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

