San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.48.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

