SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.40. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 238,304 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

