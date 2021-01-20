Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.