Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SC. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE:SC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.