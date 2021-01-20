Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,759.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,619.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.