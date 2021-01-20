Scharf Investments LLC Buys 10,258 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after purchasing an additional 216,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.