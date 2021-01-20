Scharf Investments LLC Has $113.08 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 4.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Novartis worth $113,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Novartis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

