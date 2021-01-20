Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,820 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 2.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $77,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.79.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

