Scharf Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,456 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.