Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Reduced by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

