Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.89.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 103.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,132,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,616,000 after acquiring an additional 311,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 124.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.