Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.63

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.63 and last traded at $93.57, with a volume of 274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

