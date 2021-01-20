Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

