Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.