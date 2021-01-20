Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. 7,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $130.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

