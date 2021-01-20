Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 436,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 132,339 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 112,859 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

