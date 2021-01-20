Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,295,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $72.17. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.19.

