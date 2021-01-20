Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.47

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.47 and last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

