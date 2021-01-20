SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Down 5%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.52. 6,794,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 3,316,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SeaChange International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 185.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.