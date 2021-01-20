Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

CKH opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. Seacor has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 44.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

