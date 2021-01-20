Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Shares of SGEN opened at $188.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.59. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

