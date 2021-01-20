Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.67.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.82. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.08.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$452.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

