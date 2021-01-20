Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.67.

SECYF stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

