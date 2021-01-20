SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.