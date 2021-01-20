Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

SIGI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.