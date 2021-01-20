Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) (CVE:SN) Stock Price Up ∞

Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) (CVE:SN) shares rose ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 48,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 15,160 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SN)

Sennen Potash Corporation operates as a natural resource company in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sennen Potash Co. (SN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.