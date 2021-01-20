Sensata Technologies Holding plc Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ST stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

