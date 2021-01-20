Sentivate (SNTVT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $235,122.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $235,122.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00535321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.11 or 0.03915507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

