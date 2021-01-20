Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Gap Up to $73.60

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.60, but opened at $76.00. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 96,125 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £437.45 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

