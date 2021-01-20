Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Monday. Serinus Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.63. The firm has a market cap of £37.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

