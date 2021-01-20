ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.57.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $519.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

