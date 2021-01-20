Sessia (KICKS) Price Reaches $0.0795 on Top Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sessia has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $717,932.32 and $85,473.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00520086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03803955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

