SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

