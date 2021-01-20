SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,189. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

