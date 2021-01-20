Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $16.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $14.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $61.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.81 million to $67.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $66.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 million and a P/E ratio of 164.59.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $125,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

