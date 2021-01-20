Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 752,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

SMED stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,567. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

