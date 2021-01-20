Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STTK traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

