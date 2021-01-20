Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report sales of $91.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $325.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.27 million, with estimates ranging from $383.20 million to $429.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.23. 23,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.