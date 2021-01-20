ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,938 shares of company stock valued at $39,679,542. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.