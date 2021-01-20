Shone Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 15.2% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

