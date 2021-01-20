Shone Asset Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

