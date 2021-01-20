Shone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.1% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.